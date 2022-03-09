Port Washington’s Ted Lim Wins PSEG Long Island’s I Love My EV Video Contest

Ted Lim of Port Washington and five other creative Long Islanders who love their electric vehicles are enjoying a little internet stardom after winning the 2021 PSEG Long Island I Love My EV Video Contest.

The winners—from Bay Shore, Bellmore, Great Neck, Oceanside, Plainview and Port Washington—each submitted videos sharing their passion for their cars. One winner even sang her car’s praises. Each received a $500 prize and had their videos featured online.

Lim has a small child and drives a 2021 Tesla Model Y. “It is so important to drive electric for the future,” he said. “Yes, it’s not the only step we need to take to minimize our carbon footprint. [However,] it is a huge step in the right direction.”

PSEG Long Island created the inaugural I Love My EV Video Contest in partnership with Mission Electric, Drive Electric Long Island and Greater Long Island Clean Cities in an effort to encourage more people to drive EVs.

The contest, which ran at the end of last year, encouraged drivers who lease or own plug-in electric vehicles, BEVs (battery electric vehicles) or PHEV (plug-in hybrid vehicles) to submit a photo of themselves with their vehicles. The contestants also submitted short videos in which they shared their EV models and where they are charged, their vehicle’s mileage range, how long they’ve been driving an EV and the inspiration behind their purchase.

“With this contest, we hoped current Long Island EV drivers would share their experiences about ownership, such as charging, maintenance and mileage range, and help educate people who are considering EVs,” said Michelle Somers, PSEG Long Island’s manager of Utility Marketing. “We were so excited to get so many great testimonials from happy EV drivers.”

“Transportation remains the largest source of New York State’s greenhouse gas emissions and a major contributor to poor air quality, high asthma rates and environmental impact in our region,” said Joy Gardner, Mission Electric’s executive director. “What better way to help cut these harmful emissions than by adopting vehicles that eliminate them altogether? We are thrilled to partner with PSEG Long Island to showcase local electric vehicle owners who are leading the charge for change by adopting zero emission vehicles!”

The winners were announced earlier this month on PSEG Long Island’s social media channels and each winner received a $500 Amazon gift card.

For more on PSEG Long Island’s commitment to helping Long Islanders “go electric” and to view the winners in a video, visit: https://www.psegliny.com/goelectric. Winning videos are also available upon request.

—Submitted by PSEG Long Island