Port Washington’s School District Organizational Meeting

Port Washington School District (PWSD) Board of Education held its annual organizational meeting on July 12, 2022. The board of education trustees voted to appoint Adam Smith to serve as board President, and Deborah Brooks to serve as board Vice President.

Dr. Michael Hynes took the oath of office to continue his duties as superintendent of schools. Additionally, Ruth Smith was appointed as district clerk, and Denise Attonito was appointed as deputy district clerk.

The board approved the remainder of the organizational agenda, which included the appointment of the district treasurer and deputy district treasurer, and professional service providers for the new school year.

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District