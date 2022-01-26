Port Washington’s Local Animal Shelter-The Shelter Connection sees an increase in donations thanks to the Betty White Challenge

On Monday Jan. 17, 2022, a social media campaign called the Betty White Challenge spread across the internet. In honor of the late Betty White, her fans started the social media campaign to encourage others to donate to their local animal shelter on her 100th birthday. Port Washington’s local animal shelter, The Shelter Connection, saw the great effects of the Betty White Challenge.

“The Shelter Connection received 58 donations for over $2,000 on Jan. 17,” said Robert Slifkin, the President of The Shelter Connection. “Even in death [Betty White] is helping animals out, it is just wonderful.”

The Shelter Connection is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization working in partnership with the Town of North Hempstead. The shelter was founded in 1999 by a group of volunteers with shared goals to improve the lives of shelter dogs while waiting for adoption and increase adoptions through training and socialization.

“Every dollar we collect is spent at the shelter or helping animals in some way. Last year, just for medical expenses for the dogs, we spent $28,000,” said Slifkin. “We supply all sorts of training equipment for the dogs and make shelter improvements. The shelter budget used to buy food like cardboard for the dogs, now we supplement the food budget and the dogs eat a premium food.”

The Shelter Connection is located at 75 Mariano Ave. Port Washington, NY 11050. Adoptions by appointment only due to COVID-19 restrictions. To learn more about the shelter, its dogs and how to help out, visit theshelterconnection.com or call 516-869-6311