Port Washington’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

On Sunday, Dec. 5, the Port Washington Christmas celebration and tree lighting was held in Blumenfeld Park. The event has been celebrated for 24 years now and is loved by the community who comes to witness the tree lighting. Being able to gather and celebrate the story, music, and joy of Christmas with hundreds of Port Washington neighbors is a tradition the town enjoys keeping alive.

A live Nativity was at the event, narrated by Pastor David Collins from United Methodist Church and performed by actors who all helped make the event so special. A choir from Our Lady of Fatima, accompanied by The Liquid Bread Brass Band, allowed the crowd to sing along to Christmas songs. Honorees from the Port Washington Police Department lit the Christmas tree. The department was recognized for their 100th year of service during the ceremony.

To end the merry night, Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived on a Port Washington FD firetruck to sit, listen, and take note of the children’s wishes. The members of CancerCare and their Red Stocking Revue singers provided additional entertainment for the kids lined up for a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Claudia Rudegeair, the head of the Port Washington Christmas Tree Lighting Committee, along with everyone else responsible for the event, thanked the businesses and community members who help make the tree lighting possible. “Thank you to Ayhan’s and Finn MacCool’s for donating our hot cocoa and cider. Thanks also to Fred Falconer for our lights, and to everyone at Hefferin Tree Service for doing such a lovely job decorating the tree,” wrote Patricia Atkins, a longtime member of the Tree Lighting Committee.

This event is hosted by a volunteer organization each year aided by donations from the community. To help keep the tree lit, donations can be made to the GoFundMe page called Keep The Spirit Alive in Port Washington, or directly through Venmo at PWChristmasCelebration.