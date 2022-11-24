Port Washington Youth Activities Honors Memory Of Longtime Legends Baseball Dad

On Saturday Oct. 22, family, friends, and Port Washington Youth Activities (PYA) officials honored the memory of Charlie Corsitto, by gathering at Lions Field for the dedication and unveiling of a bench and brick in his name.

The ceremony commemorated his many years as a supporter of the travel baseball Legends teams and served as a tribute and memorial to him after a ten-month hard-fought battle with cancer.

Charlie is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Deborah, their three beautiful sons, Aaron, Matthew, and Noah (who played on the Legends’ teams). Charlie was considered by all who knew him as the “greatest fan” when he was an assistant coach for all of Noah’s early years in PYA intramurals, but it was with the Legends where Charlie’s enthusiasm really shone through. As the greatest cheerleader and “Team Dad,” he always rallied support for the team and its coaches Mike Schissel, Don Alexander, Steve Gawley, and Joe McVeigh. Sons Aaron and Matthew were also inspired by Charlie as all the Corsittos made Legends games, tournament travel, and trips to Cooperstown a true family affair.

Charlie was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, and naturally loved to cook. He had a passion for working out, fitness, and weightlifting. Later in his life enjoyed a second career in the transportation services industry, but always loved to watch baseball and being a part of the Port Washington community.

Anyone wishing to pay tribute to Charlie, take part in the PYA “Buy-A-Brick” program, or sponsor a bench as well can contact PYA Executive Director Brandon Kurz at 516-944-PYA1 (7921). You can also contribute online at www.4everbricks.com/pyasports

PYA, established in 1963, is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to promote the sportsmanship and character development in children through participation in its sports programs. PYA is the only Better Business Bureau-Accredited sports-related charitable organization in Port Washington.

—Submitted by

Port Washington Youth Activities