Port Washington Water District’s “Do It For Port” Water Conservation Campaign

First Campaign Event to be Held Virtually on March 16th @ 7p.m.

As part of its “Do It For Port” water conservation campaign, the Port Washington Water District (PWWD) has organized a series of educational events ahead of irrigation season reaching its peak. These efforts aim to ensure residents have all the tools and resources needed to maximize water savings this spring and summer when the community’s water consumption spikes three-fold. During the initial kick-off event, being held virtually on March 16, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., residents will have an opportunity to engage with district officials as they learn more about where their water comes from, how it’s treated, why water conservation is more important than ever and how to minimize use of the community’s most precious natural resource.

“‘Do It For Port’ is a central theme of this community. People rally together because we want Port Washington to always be the best place to live and raise a family,” said PWWD Commissioner Mindy Germain. “Part of that is taking care of our drinking water and one of the best ways to do that is by conserving.”

“Our hope with these initiatives is for residents to come away with a better understanding of their own water usage as well as all the tools and resources the district offers to keep our drinking water of the highest quality,” said PWWD Commissioner Peter Meyer.

The first three events planned for this education portion of the Do It For Port campaign are as follows:

•March 16 at 7:00 p.m.-PWWD’s Capital Improvement Plan to Maintain High Quality Water: During this virtual webinar, residents will learn about where their water comes from, how it is treated as well as updates to and intricacies involved in bringing new treatment facilities online.

•May 4 at 7:00 p.m.-We Must Conserve: Do It For Port-In celebration of National Drinking Water Week, residents are encouraged to learn more about the District’s mandatory conservation requirements, the latest in water conservation tactics, and how to save both money and the environment while maintaining a green, healthy landscape.

•May 11 at 4:00 p.m.-Empowering Youth to Be the Stewards of Port’s Drinking Water: Students and their parents are invited for an in-person event at the Port Washington Library for a fun and engaging conversation about protecting and preserving the community’s only water source for generations to come.

Students will also learn about the Do It For Port certificate opportunity, which can be earned by participating in a water conservation challenge around their home.

In the fall, the district also has plans to launch a collaboration with local partners to showcase different landscape design concepts that are beneficial to the environment. This will provide an opportunity for residents to learn about native and drought-resistant plants, conquering the rain barrel and more. Additional details about this part of the campaign will become available in the summer.

“We’re excited to collaborate with residents over the next couple of months so we as a community can protect and preserve our most precious natural resource,” stated Commissioner David Brackett.

Residents can register for these events at www.pwwd.org/conservation/do-it-for-port-educational-events. Also, be sure to follow the PWWD on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pwwaterdistrict and sign up for the district email list at www.pwwd.org for updates on these events and all other things Port Washington Water District.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Water District