Port Washington Time Capsule

The ENL (English as a New Language) students in the Port Washington School District have, like many of their peers, braved the trauma caused by the coronavirus pandemic and have come out resilient and eager to show the world what they have to offer.

Through the Multicultural Voices: Time Capsule! Project, English Language Learners are being given a chance to take more than just a snapshot of the lessons they’ve learned, experiences they’ve shared and hobbies they’ve pursued during these watershed times. They have written letters, created artwork and filmed dances, among other activities, to fill a time capsule displaying the skills they’ve acquired during the Multicultural Voices program in the district.

The program is made possible through a collaboration between Multicultural Voices founder Elise May and the district’s ENL Department, as a result of the Statewide Community Regrant Program from the New York State Council on the Arts.

Visit Schreiber High School, located at 101 Campus Dr, Port Washington, NY 11050, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 9 a.m. to attend the Time Capsule event.

-Submitted by the Port Washington Public School District