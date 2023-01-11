Port Washington Teens Named Students Of The Quarter By Nassau BOCES

Three students from the Port Washington Union Free School District were named Students of the Quarter at Nassau BOCES Barry Tech career and technical education high school. Students of the Quarter are honored for their grades, attendance, work ethic and preparedness.

Jazira Hernandez-Gutierrez is a Culinary Skills student at Barry Tech; Jessica Taz is studying Health Care Skills; and Camren Welker is studying to become a Barbering Technician. These students, all of whom are from Paul D. Schreiber High School, have taken the initiative on class projects and are role models for their fellow students, in both the classroom and the workplace.

About Nassau BOCES

A vital regional resource, Nassau BOCES offers state-of-the-art programs for learners of all ages and abilities as well as cost-effective services for school Districts and municipalities. We empower students to achieve their maximum potential in alternative, artistic, outdoor, special education, virtual, and career and technical environments. We offer adult education and a variety of programs that are vital to improving the Long Island regional economy. In addition, our technology services form the backbone of many school Districts’ infrastructure. As the county’s educational leader in implementing the state’s reform efforts, we are helping to shape the future of education. To learn more, visit www.nassauboces.organd like us at www.facebook.com/nassauboces.

—Submitted by Nassau BOCES