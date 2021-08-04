Port Washington Summer Show To Perform “Grease”

“Summer sun, something’s begun, but, oh, oh, the summer nights.” If you’re looking for fun on the summer nights of Aug. 5 through Aug. 8, look no further than Port Washington Summer Show’s production of “Grease: School Version.” Port Summer Show and the Broadway musical “Grease” are celebrating their 49th anniversaries together this year. (Note- This is not a junior version. It is all of the original, but vague about Rizzo’s “situation.”)

Debuting on stage in 1972, and the basis for the 1978 film, “Grease” is the story of Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town and Danny Zuko, the school’s coolest greaser. Sandy and Danny have a secret summertime romance but when they get back to school, everything is different. Sandy attempts to navigate the tricky Rydell High School social waters and catch Danny’s attention again, but Danny is chiefly concerned with maintaining his tough-guy reputation. In the end, the Pink Ladies help Sandy figure out how to win back the leader of the Burger Palace Boys.

Also in 1972, Port Summer Show ran its first show. (Originally as Teen Theater at the bandshell.) The goal of the Port Summer Show is to engage, educate and bring the excitement of all aspects of musical theater to Port Washington teens and to bring musical theater to the community at large. By producing professionally directed, choreographed and conducted top-quality performances, Port Summer Show gives teens a safe and educational experience for the summer. Hundreds of Port’s teens have participated as cast members, musicians, stage crew, builders, painters, sound engineers and more. Some of our current cast members are the children of alumni.

In the summer of 2020, COVID-19 kept the Port Summer Show from producing a full show and they pivoted to online content. With professional workshops on auditioning, Broadway musical history, set design, sound engineering and more, the Port Summer Show offered fun and community to Port’s teens in a difficult time. This summer, we are so excited to be back on stage performing a classic that everyone can sing along to. (Just in time because Paramount has recently greenlighted a “Grease” prequel series, “Rise of the Pink Ladies.”)

Location:

Paul D. Schreiber High School

101 Campus Drive

Port Washington

Showtimes:

Thursday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. (Free admission on Thursday for senior citizens)

Friday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m.

Tickets Prices:

Adults: $20

Seniors (65 & older) and Students (18 & under): $15

Children (10 & under): $10

COVID Information:

The air-conditioned auditorium has ample room for social distancing. Due to school district protocol and recent guidelines, we ask all in attendance to wear a mask. Visit www.portsummershow.org to support and learn more.

—Submitted by the Port Summer Show