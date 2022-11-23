Port Washington Street Meter Parking Restrictions Lifted For Holiday Season

North Hempstead Councilmember Mariann Dalimonte is reminding residents that parking fees for shoppers in Port Washington will be suspended this holiday season. This initiative is being co-sponsored by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce.

“Port Washington is such a magical place, especially during the holiday season,” said Councilmember Dalimonte. “We will once again temporarily suspend parking fees in Port Washington to help encourage residents to support our local shops and restaurants. Supporting local businesses can make a positive impact on the whole community. This includes creating jobs, helping local organizations, and of course supporting the business owners that make Port Washington so amazing.”

The meters will be suspended from Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Motorists must still comply with the posted time limitations. Metered parking will be suspended on the following Port Washington roads:

• Port Washington Boulevard-Mertz Place to Campus Drive & Bogart Avenue to Concord Road

• Main Street-Port Washington Boulevard to Third Avenue

• Irma Avenue, S. Maryland Avenue and Carlton Avenue

• Haven Avenue from Main Street to Franklin Avenue

—Submitted by the

Town of North Hempstead