Port Washington Senior Living Community Rebrands As The Harborside

In combination with planned improvements to its community gathering areas and new, more flexible pricing, Nassau County’s only Life Plan Community has changed its identity from the Amsterdam at Harborside, rebranding as The Harborside. This announcement provides new possibilities in community life for seniors, as The Harborside continues to steward excellence in retirement living, now and into the future.

The Harborside, a 62 and older community, features 229 independent living apartments, a health center consisting of 56-bed skilled nursing beds, 26 enriched housing units and 18 memory support units. It hosts approximately 375 senior residents and employs 200 staff members.

Located on Long Island’s North Shore at 300 East Overlook in Port Washington, The Harborside offers resort-quality amenities, and more than 200 engaging programs and cultural activities each month. Its location also provides convenient access to nearby shopping, dining, golf, parks, beaches, cultural activities and first-rate medical care.

“As important as amenities are, even more important is that our Harborside family truly makes this a welcoming and active retirement community,” said newly appointed President and CEO, Brooke Navarre. “We have a positive vision for the future and are excited to create further opportunities for innovation and leadership, inspired by our new identity.” she added.

The Harborside is also introducing a choice of new resident contract options to fit a wider range of lifestyles and budgets. These new options open the door for more people to enjoy the benefits of living a vibrant lifestyle in a supportive, connected community.

For more information or to schedule a tour, go to theharborside.org or call 516-472-6636.

