Port Washington Schools’ Emerging Athletic Director

Port Washington School District Athletic Director Nick Schratwieser was named Nassau County recipient of the Council of Administrators Emerging Athletic Administrator Award for the 2021-2022 School Year. The award is presented to someone who demonstrates contributions to community, local/state chapter, an ongoing commitment to athletics, a willingness to get involved, constant professional development and continuing education. This person has shown evidence of devotion and idealism to the above disciplines through innovative ideas to commitment to promote athletics and physical education in a positive manner.

Upon receiving notice of the nomination, Schratwieser said, “I am overcome with pride as this award represents the opinions of my colleagues across Nassau County. While I appreciate the recognition of our work within my first year and a half in the district, the athletics department is made up of so many stakeholders that I share this award with. I could not be more pleased to be a part of the Port Washington athletics community and look forward to many years of success ahead.”

Schratwieser received his bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from Salisbury University in Maryland and completed his master’s degree in Childhood Education & Special Education from Adelphi University. He later went on to receive an Administrative Degree from Hunter College in NYC.

His roles have included physical education teacher, dean, assistant principal and director of athletics, and has coached in Salisbury, MD, the Jericho School District, the Locust Valley School District and in NYC.

Schratwieser began working in Port Washington in August of 2020 as assistant director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics under the long-tenured Director Stephanie Joannon.

When asked about his experience under Joannon, Schratwieser said, “Her leadership and mentorship last year was priceless; I cannot begin to describe the amount of knowledge I gained from working with Stephanie throughout last year.”

Schratwieser’s colleagues describe him as quick to support his staff when it comes to adaptability, especially between livestream remote learning and in-person instruction. Weber Middle School’s Athletics Coordinator, Kevin Baudo, said that Schratwieser brings an enthusiasm to the district which is hard not to notice. “He is visible throughout the community and has quickly established himself as an effective, articulate leader who both listens and adds to the conversation when it comes to improving both curriculum and athletics,” said Baudo.

Schratwieser’s plans for the district are “to continue improvement of every aspect of our athletics program. We will always strive for excellence in everything we do, from the way we train and prepare for upcoming seasons, games and post-season play, to the way we present ourselves on and off the playing field.”

Schratwieser said he “looks forward to continuing to build on the strong connections to the youth sports organizations in Port Washington, as they often build the foundation for many of our student-athletes. We also look to rely on the strong alumni network we have of former Vikings. We will celebrate all successes of every one of our student-athletes, no matter how big or small it is, or if it takes place on the field, court, track or off of it”.

