Port Washington School District’s Music Education Program Receives National Recognition

Port Washington School District is the recipient of the NAMM Foundation for Best Communities for Music Education for its eighth consecutive year. Now in its 23rd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

The 2022 Best Communities for Music Education program has recognized 738 school districts and 80 schools across 44 states for the outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders and their support for music education as part of a well-rounded education for all children.

“The Port Washington School District is thrilled to announce that we have been selected by the NAMM Foundation for Best Communities for Music Education for the eighth year in a row!” Superintendent Dr. Michael Hynes shared. “We are so proud of the hard work and dedication of our students, under the leadership of Creative Arts Director, Kevin Scully, and all our Music Department staff.”

To qualify for the Best Communities designation the district answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

This year’s awards program was designed to celebrate schools and districts adapting, innovating, and persevering in the face of change. Researchers at The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas, in conjunction with The NAMM Foundation, created a new way for districts and schools to address the inroads and setbacks impacted by the pandemic, as well as goals for equity and access to music education for all students and national standards for music education in a short, qualitative survey.

“It is wonderful to receive this accolade from the NAMM Foundation for the eighth consecutive year. Port Washington can take tremendous pride in this designation, as it reflects not only our student accomplishments, but the support for music in the entire community,” said Kevin Scully, Port Washington School District’s Director of Creative Arts.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Public School District