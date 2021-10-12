Port Washington Restaurant Week Returns

The Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District (BID) announces the return of Restaurant Week which will offer unique, prix fixe menus at participating restaurants from Sunday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 24. Each participating restaurant will offer their own unique menu with three choices each of appetizer, entrée and dessert for the set price of $29. Tax, gratuities and beverages are not included. Prix Fixe menus will be available each night that the restaurant is open. On Saturday, Oct. 23, this special pricing is available until 7 p.m.

“We are pleased to feature 17 restaurants this fall for the comeback of Port Washington Restaurant Week,” Holly Byrne, Executive Director of Port Washington BID, said. “With so many great restaurants to choose from Sunday to Sunday, foodies can try something new or return to a favorite spot every night of the week.”

The recently launched app, Try Port First, allows users to streamline their search for participating restaurants, find addresses and phone numbers in one easy-to-use location. Click “Hot Deals” to find a full listing of participating restaurants or search “Events” by date. To download the app, go to your app store and search “Try Port First” and download.

Participating restaurants are:

Aki Japanese Restaurant 516-883-3368

Ayhan’s Shish-Kebab Restaurant 516-883-9309

Bareburger 516-708-9920

Bosphorus Café Grill 516-321-9999

Finn MacCool’s 516-944-3439

Frank’s Pizza 516-883-9390

Gino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant 516-944-0276

Ikedo Ramen 516-441-5779

Louie’s Grille & Liquors 516-883-4242

Margarita’s Café-Port Washington 516-570-2949

Mojito Café 439-4666

Sullivan’s Quay 516-883-3122

The Wild Goose 516-441-5505

Toscanini Ristorante Italiano 516-883-3368

Waterzooi–Port Washington 516-472-7484

Wild Honey on Main 516-439-5324

Yummy Gyro 516-708-9020

Menus can be found online at portwashingtonbid.org/restaurant-week. Based on the popularity of the event in previous years, reservations are highly recommended. Outdoor dining is available at some locations and is weather dependent.

—Submitted by the Port Washington BID