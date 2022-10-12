Port Washington Restaurant Week Returns For Eight Days And Nights

Save the dates and save your appetite. The highly popular Port Washington Restaurant Week returns October 16 – 23. Participating restaurants will offer a 3-course prix fixe menu and, new this year, will offer a 2-course lunch menu. From Sunday to Sunday, food lovers can choose from 3 offerings of each course from the two-course lunch for a set price of $21 menu or $37 for three-course dinner menu. Restaurants may also offer add-on items for an additional cost to provide a wider range of specialties.

The fan-favorite dining extravaganza is sponsored by the Port Washington Business Improvement District (BID). Executive Director Holly Byrne says, “Port Washington Restaurant Week is a great event to showcase the variety and high quality of our local restaurants. We are very pleased to offer a lunch option this year, providing another chance to sample from the wide range of menu choices.”

This year, 16 restaurants are participating. A preview of the menus will be available on the Port Washington BID website at www.portwashingtonbid.org/restaurant-week. The prix fixe menus do not include gratuity, tax or beverages. On Saturday, October 22, the prix fixe is only offered until 6:00 pm. All menus are for dine in only. Port Washington Restaurant Week is very popular and reservations are recommended. Contact the individual restaurant for their hours of operation or use the Try Port First app.

Participating Restaurants Include:

Ayhan’s Lobster & Fish House, 286 Main Str., Port Washington, 516-883-1515

Ayhan’s Shish-Kebab Restaurant, 283 Main St., Port Washington, 516-883-9309

Bosphorus Café Grill, 183 Shore Rd., Port Washington, 516-321-9999

Diwan Indian Restaurant, 37 Shore Rd., Port Washington, 516-439-4200

Finn MacCool’s, 205 Main St., Port Washington, 516-944-3439

Gino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 48 Main St., Port Washington, 516-944-0276

Ivory Kitchen, 87 Main St., Port Washington, 631-604-7800

Louie’s Grille & Liquors, 395 Main St., Port Washington, 516-883-4242

Margarita’s Café, 95 Manorhaven Blvd., Port Washington, 516-570-2949

MB Ramen, 57 Main St., Port Washington, 516-690-8166

Mojito Café, 109D Main St., Port Washington, 516-439-4666

Sullivan’s Quay, 541 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, 516-883-3122

The Wild Goose, 75 Main St., Port Washington, 516-441-5505

Toscanini Ristorante Italiano, 179 Main St., Port Washington, 516-944-0755

Waterzooi – Port Washington, 1029 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, 516-472-7484

Yummy Gyro, 82 Main St., Port Washington, 516-708-9020

—Submitted by the Port Washington Business Improvement District