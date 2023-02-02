Port Washington Resident Publishes Second Poetry Book

In this, his second book of poetry, Thomas Zampino imparts flashes of intimacy, intensity, and inevitableness. At its core synchronicity can be read as a love story. One not only existing between lovers, but one that also reveals how synchronicity–seemingly unconnected moments of “co-incidences”–lovingly shaped a life fully lived. A lifetime of poetry observed, told without pretense or presumption.

Mr. Zampino has been an attorney for nearly 40 years and only recently started writing poetry as a hobby. He’s had more than a score of his poems published in various journals, both print and on-line, including The University of Chicago’s Memoryhouse Magazine.

His first book of poetry, Precise Moment, was published in 2021. A video presentation of the entitled poem was produced by Brazilian actor and director Gui Agustini in 2021.

He resides in Port Washington with his wife Rachel. His two daughters grew up in Port and graduated from Paul D. Schreiber High School.

