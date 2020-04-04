Port Washington Public Library’s Letter To The Community

Dear Port Washington Community,

In response to the Coronavirus Pandemic and the danger that it poses to all segments of our population, particularly at-risk individuals, the Port Washington Public Library will be closed until further notice. Seeing the doors of our Library closed at this time is difficult, but it is absolutely necessary to keep our community safe.

While the physical doors to our building may be closed, the Library is always open 24/7 — online. From bestselling eBooks, to engaging downloadable audiobooks, to hundreds of newsstand magazines like The Economist and The New Yorker, and even Academy Award winning films – there is an amazing amount of content available to you, right from your living room, by visiting, pwpl.org/downloads. Have some free time to gain a new skill? You can learn a new language using Mango Languages, brush up those computer skills with a Lynda.com Learning course, or research a topic of interest in one of our professional, peer reviewed databases by visiting, pwpl.org/research. With many students now home from school, Tutor.com, an online platform that provides one-on-one tutoring in an array of subjects, can prove invaluable. Many of these online resources can be downloaded as an app, so you can listen on the couch, in the car, or while you’re out for a stroll.

I believe there is no better feeling in the world than browsing our bookshelves and finding that perfect story to take home. While that physical experience is temporarily unavailable, the next best option is to visit pwpl.org and browse, download the Libby (Overdrive), Hoopla, and RBDigital apps, and enjoy all the online content PWPL has to offer. I think you’ll be amazed at what you’ll find.

Also, stay tuned for creative ways in which you will be able to connect with PWPL’s staff for fun and engaging online events. We are excited to bring you online versions of the programs that you know and love.

Just a few final PWPL news items to leave you with:

The Budget Vote and Trustee Election has been postponed. We will update you when a new date has been announced.

We have extended the due date on all items currently checked out until after PWPL re-opens. Please do not return any checked-out materials to the Library at this time, as we have temporarily closed our return bins.

Library cards that were set to expire have been automatically renewed through July 1 so you can continue to enjoy our online resources without interruption.

We realize you, or someone you know, might not have a library card. Not to worry! Visit org/get-a-library-card to sign up for a digital library card today.

Of course, PWPL staff is always here to help provide information and assistance when you need it. Please email library@pwpl.org or 516-883-4400 ext. 1101 to connect with us. While we cannot see you during the next few weeks, know that we are thinking of you, and wishing you and your families good health and safety.

Sincerely,

Keith Klang, Library Director