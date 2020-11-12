Port Washington Police District Wins Gold Award

The Port Washington Police District (PWPD) has won a Gold Award in AAA Northeast’s Community Traffic Safety Awards Program, director of Public & Government Affairs, John Corlett recently announced. AAA has long recognized communities that make outstanding efforts to make the region’s roads safer for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.

The Port Washington Police District was cited for its many traffic efforts for 2019, including the implementation of a Motor Carrier Safety Section to address the high volume of commercial vehicles.

In 2019, this section conducted 183 inspections, resulting in 65 commercial vehicles being put out of service due to safety violations. The Police District continues to participate in a wide variety of enforcement programs such as Click It or Ticket, Stop DWI, Buckle Up New York and Operation Safe Stop. Checkpoints for seat belt enforcement, holiday DWI and distracted drivers were also held, contributing to safer roadways.

Congratulations to the Port Washington Police District and the many communities participating in this prestigious annual awards program.

AAA Northeast is a nonprofit auto club with 63 offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire and New York, providing more than 5.7 million local AAA members with travel, insurance, finance and auto-related services.

—Submitted by the PWPD