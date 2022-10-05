Port Washington Police Department Message Board And Speed Trailer Arrives

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) recently visited the Port Washington Police Department to see the department’s new message board and speed trailer in action. Purchased with a $16,809 Community Revitalization Program (CRP) grant secured by DeRiggi-Whitton, the device notifies drivers when they are speeding and reminds residents of upcoming events that will impact local traffic.

“It was a pleasure to work with the Port Washington Police Department to secure vital resources that will help them better serve and protect the public,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Thank you to the Port Washington Police Department and all of the law enforcement professionals and first responders who work so hard to keep us safe on a daily basis!”

—Submitted by the Office of Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton