Port Washington Police Department Message Board And Speed Trailer Arrives

By
Port News Staff
-
0
130
The Port Washington Police Department’s new message board. (Contributed photo)

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) recently visited the Port Washington Police Department to see the department’s new message board and speed trailer in action. Purchased with a $16,809 Community Revitalization Program (CRP) grant secured by DeRiggi-Whitton, the device notifies drivers when they are speeding and reminds residents of upcoming events that will impact local traffic.

“It was a pleasure to work with the Port Washington Police Department to secure vital resources that will help them better serve and protect the public,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Thank you to the Port Washington Police Department and all of the law enforcement professionals and first responders who work so hard to keep us safe on a daily basis!”

—Submitted by the Office of Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton

SHARE
Previous articleParty In The Park
Next article2022 Pride In Port Parade
Port News Staff
Port Washington News has served the areas of Port Washington, Sands Point, Baxter Estates, Flower Hill, Port Washington North, Beacon Hill and Manorhaven since 1903, serving as a trusted source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here