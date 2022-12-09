Port Washington Police Commissioner Election

Meet this year’s Police Commissioner candidates

On Dec. 13, Port Washington residents will vote for a Port Washington Police Commissioner. Residents can vote for police commissioner on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Polish Hall located at 5 Pulaski Pl. from noon to 9 p.m.

There are three police commissioners at the Port Washington Police Department, commissioner Brian G. Staley Sr., commissioner Angela Lawlor Mullins and commissioner Frank T. Scobbo. In this year’s election, current commissioner Scobbo is running for re-election against JB Meyer.

Commissioner Scobbo is a lifelong Port resident and was elected as Port Washington Police Commissioner in 2020. Meyer is a Port Washington resident and has been a volunteer firefighter with the Port Washington Fire Department since 2008. Learn more about both Commissioner candidates’ work experience and campaign platforms below.

Frank Scobbo

Q: What led you to run for re-election as Port Washington Police Commissioner?

A: I chose to run for re-election as Police Commissioner because I believe there are critical issues that need to be completed. These include the headquarters project, starting our own court system to streamline expenses, and off-set the tax levy on the residents.

Q: If re-elected as Police Commissioner, what will be some of your main focuses based on your platform?

A: If re-elected, some of the main focuses I have include the headquarters project, a district court, and expanding on some of the safety programs I have already started. This includes expanding the newly formed Community Affairs Unit, the newly formed Drone Unit, and expand the School Resource Officer Program for enhanced safety in our schools.

Q: In what ways will your previous professional experiences allow you to continue to thrive as Police Commissioner?

A: As a third-generation business owner in heavy construction and renovation, my expertise in construction management and building oversight will assist in developing a suitable headquarters with fiscal responsibility. As a trained professional in emergency management and critical asset infrastructures, I have a proven record in presenting proactive initiatives that improve the safety of the community.

Q: How do you plan on building relationships between the Port Washington Police Department and the community?

A: In 2021 I proposed a community affairs unit be established in the district. Today we have a sergeant assigned as the Community Affairs Liaison Officer for youth programs, youth sports, civic groups, community groups and special events in the community. Our Community Affairs Officer has already started to interact with the Police Athletic League and Port Youth Activities Organization for better interactions with the youth of Port Washington.

Q: How can you assure the taxpayers of Port Washington that their tax dollars are being put to good use in the Police Department budget?

A: As the only member of the Board of Commissioners who owns property in the district, and pays multiple taxes, I am continually watching the expenditures. This not only includes the operating budget, but also any potential bond fees imposed on the residents for 30 years. I am the only Commissioner who has proposed and enacted a way to offset administrative district fees without using tax dollars. I can assure the residents and taxpayers that their hard-earned dollars are not wasted. I have and will continue to watch how tax dollars are spent and prevent wasteful spending.

JB Meyer

Q: What led you to run for Port Washington Police Commissioner?

A: I have always wanted to help the community, as proven by my almost 20 years of being an EMT and firefighter for the Port Washington Fire Department. After the last few years of watching our great Police Department, I felt it was time for new leadership and new ideas. My experience as President and CEO of Circle Line and founding two local businesses–Long Island Boat Rentals and Chief Graphix-shows I have the business and financial experience to help the department and the community.

Q: If elected as Police Commissioner, what will be some of your main focuses based on your platform?

A: My campaign will run on safety, trust, communication and commitment. Safety: My main focus will be the safety of the community and, primarily, school safety. Our Police Department has done a wonderful job keeping us safe, and I want to work with them to make it safer. We need to dig deep and find more innovative ways to keep our kids and community safe. We also need to work harder on bullying and hate crimes. These two issues need to be addressed. We need to focus on what our primary responsibility is – A safer Port Washington. Trust: We all know what’s happened the last few years and I just feel that we need to come together as one. We need the police to keep our town safe. Period. A lot of these police officers actually live in town and may be on the ballfields or in the grocery store. More importantly, you need to know that you can trust that the Police Commissioner you elect do the right thing. We need a can-do attitude! Communication: I feel that the police department can get the message out way more effectively by being proactive and alerting the community when information needs to be shared about important issues and critical info when it’s needed. Facebook and other platforms will be upgraded and used to get the word out.

Q: In what ways will your previous professional experiences allow you to thrive as Police Commissioner?

A: My experience working on Wall Street, running Circle Line in NYC, and starting two local businesses gives me the business and financial experience to help the police department and the community–contract negotiation, labor relations and negotiations, budgeting, etc. In addition, I am a proven leader who knows how to bring people together to accomplish complex projects and issues.

Q: How do you plan on building relationships between the Port Washington Police Department and the community?

A: As a volunteer firefighter for almost 20 years, I have been able to establish great relationships with most of the men and women in the Port Washington Police Department because we work together all the time. In addition, most of the Port community are my clients at Chief Graphix. They have known me for years and know I am an honest and hard-working person. Finally, since I have such vast business experience, I have learned how to build relationships with mayors, governor and the associated federal, state and local governments.

Q: How can you assure the taxpayers of Port Washington that their tax dollars are being put to good use in the Police Department budget?

A: One of my core strengths is financials. When I was treasurer at Circle Line, I was in charge of a very large budget and was able to understand every aspect of accounting. Having this experience will make it easy for me to be fiscally responsible and able to convey this to the community.