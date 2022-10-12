Port Washington Parking District To Extend Hours

Town of North Hempstead Councilmember Mariann Dalimonte and the Port Washington Parking District are proud to announce that the Parking District will open the first Saturday of each month and the first Wednesday of each month for the remainder of the year. This is in an effort to better serve residents who are seeking to obtain parking permits from the Parking District who may not be available during working hours.

“Working together with the Commissioner of Public Safety and the Port Washington Parking District, I am thrilled that we are able to offer these extended hours for our residents,” said Councilmember Dalimonte. “The Parking District is a vital resource for the residents of Port Washington, and we must ensure that it is accessible to commuters and families in need of permits. I hope that residents take advantage of these extended hours throughout the rest of the year.”

The Port Washington Parking District will be open on the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The dates include:

• Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

• Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

The Port Washington Parking District will be open on the first Wednesday of every month from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022

• Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

These extended hours are in addition to the Port Washington Parking District’s normal business hours. Residents who would like more information are encouraged to call 311 or 516-869-6311.

—Submitted by the

Town of North Hempstead