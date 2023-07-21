Port Washington Manhasset Bay Kayak Run

“Paddle for Port” to be held on July 22

The Community Chest of Port Washington and the Town of North Hempstead invite all to participate in the annual Manhasset Bay Kayak Run, “Paddle for Port” on Saturday, July 22 at 10 a.m. A family-friendly event, participants will launch from the North Hempstead Town Dock or Manorhaven boat ramp in Port Washington and will then proceed for a leisurely paddle around the bay. The event is a fundraiser for the Community Chest of Port Washington, a non-profit grant making organization that provides funding to more than 25 charities that benefit Port Washington residents.

Participants may choose whether they would like to participate with kayaks, paddle boards, or canoes. Kayak rentals are available to those who do not own their own kayak for discounted rates at Atlantic Outfitters, 405 Main St., and Kostal Paddle, 158 Manorhaven Blvd.

A raffle drawing of a brand-new kayak will be held at the conclusion of the event at Town Dock.

The entry fee for adults over 20 years of age is $30 or $45 on the day of the event, July 22. Young adults and children pay $15 or $25 on July 22. Visit www.portchest.org to register and pay online. In addition, registration forms are available at the Town Dock, Atlantic Outfitters and can be dropped off at the Community Chest (382 Main St.) or Atlantic Outfitters (Inspiration Wharf, 405 Main St.)

A “rain” date for the event is scheduled for Sunday, July 23 at 10 a.m. For more information on this year’s Kayak Run, please call the Town of North Hempstead at 311, or the Community Chest at 516- 767-2121.

The Community Chest is a non-profit organization whose mission is to raise funds for distribution to local charities dedicated to improving the lives of Port Washingtonians. Community Chest grants support programs for senior citizens, children, teenagers, and others in need–programs that serve approximately 7,000 Port Washington residents. For more information on contact the Community Chest at 516-767-2121 or visit www.portchest.org.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Community Chest