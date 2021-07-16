The Community Chest of Port Washington and the Town of North Hempstead invite all to participate in the 16th annual Port Washington-Manhasset Bay Kayak Run, to be held on July 24 (storm date July 25), starting at 10 a.m. at the Town Dock. A secondary starting location is the Manorhaven Boat Launch. The event provides an opportunity to explore Manhasset Bay via kayak (and other small non-motorized watercraft) with check points along the way qualifying participants for raffle prizes.

The Kayak Run is a family event open to kayakers of all skill levels. It’s not a race and all are welcome. This year’s course will be approximately 4.5 miles but there is no requirement to complete it, you can kayak as much as you like.

Bring your own kayak or rent a kayak at a special reduced rate from Atlantic Outfitters at 767-2215 or Kostal Paddle 855-567-8251 to participate in this community event.

Registration is online at www.portchest.org or you can download a paper registration form from the Community Chest web site (www.portchest.org). The advance entry fee (donation to the Community Chest) is $25 ($45 if paid July 24) for adults and $10 for participants under age 21 ($25 if paid July 24).

The Kayak Run’s major sponsor is the Peter and Jeri Dejana Foundation; Lorber|Hoffman Real Estate Team is also a sponsor. Atlantic Outfitters and the North Shore Kayak Club provide major assistance.

Proceeds from the Port Washington Manhasset Bay Kayak run benefit the Community Chest of Port Washington, a not-for-profit organization established more than 70 years ago to raise funds for distribution to local charities dedicated to improving people’s lives. Community Chest funds—your donations support these charities’ programs in Port Washington, including services for senior citizens, children and teenagers, victims of domestic violence and others in need.

For more information, call the Community Chest at 767-2121.

—Submitted by the Community Chest