Port Washington Library Foundation Honors Keith Klang and Patricia Bridges

On Sunday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m., Manhasset Bay Yacht Club will be the site of the Port Washington Library Foundation’s “Cocktails & Celebration!—Saluting our Exceptional Library” honoring Keith Klang, director of the Port Washington Public Library (PWPL), and Patricia Bridges, president of the library’s Board of Trustees, with a special tribute to the staff of the library. The event will feature cocktails, passed hors d’oeuvres, and food stations—all overlooking beautiful Manhasset Bay. A 50-50 raffle will round out the evening. Since its inception the Port Washington Library Foundation has donated over $4 million to the library to fund programs and projects not covered by taxpayer dollars.

Klang was born and raised in Port Washington and graduated from Schreiber High School. He began working at the PWPL in 2009 and became director in 2018. Over the past two and a half years, he worked closely with the PWPL trustees, staff and community partners to support Port Washington residents through the COVID-19 pandemic. The PWPL leveraged technology to allow for virtual and hybrid programming, enhanced building WiFi, loaned mobile hotspots and expanded digital resources. Under Keith’s leadership the PWPL has strived for inclusiveness with a new mission and vision statement, an updated strategic plan, the creation of an Adult Learning Center for ESL classes, and more ADA accessible spaces.

Patricia Bridges was elected to the PWPL Board of Trustees 15 years ago, served as vice president for several years, and is now president. As a trustee, she has helped develop the long-term strategy of the library and its mission to serve the entire community. From the renovation of the Children’s Library to developing more digital and technology initiatives, she has been a driver behind many forward-facing projects.

In addition to the reimagined Jackie and Hal Spielman Children’s Library, the Foundation funds the five Advisory Councils, the Zucker Endowment for Children’s Programming; Books for Dessert for adults with intellectual disabilities; the Jobs and Career Center and the Job Search Boot Camp; Homegrown Readers to encourage early literacy and good parenting practices; Baby Bump, free workshops for expectant parents; expanded WiFi on the grounds of the library; digitization of archived photos and records from Port Washington’s history, and much, much more.

Tickets to this event are $200 and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, please call Leila Noor at 917-620-5364 or go on the Foundation’s website at www.pwlfoundation.com.

—Submitted by the

Port Washington Library Foundation