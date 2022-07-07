Port Washington Fire Department Hosts Fire School Training

Town of North Hempstead Councilmember Mariann Dalimonte recently attended fire school with the Port Washington Fire Department on June 21 at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy. During the training session she joined firefighters to learn about fire safety and how to navigate a burning building.

“I have three generations of firefighters in my family and have always admired and respected firefighters,” said Councilmember Dalimonte. “After attending fire school my respect for them has grown by leaps and bounds. I applaud each and every one of our firefighters, who volunteer their time and put themselves in harm’s way to save others. I am so grateful for their service.”

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead