Port Washington Farmers’ Market Now Open

The Port Washington Farmers’ Market will began its 20th year on June 13 and will feature early spring vegetables and local strawberries along with many other food items offered by new and returning vendors. The market will observe health and safety guidelines on COVID-19 issued by New York State to keep both customers and vendors safe.

“Farmers’ markets are considered essential businesses, and so we are anxious to provide the community with an ‘open air’ shopping experience with a water view,” said Patti Wood, who founded the market with husband Doug. The market is a project of their nonprofit organization, Grassroots Environmental Education.

Masks or other face coverings will be required for everyone, and hand sanitizer will be located at the entrance to the market. Chalk lines on the pavement will delineate 6-foot spacing.

“We hope everyone will cooperate and help us with this new way of operating, since the market could be closed if we don’t comply with state regulations,” Wood said.

She reminded customers to bring their own reusable bags or pick some up at the Grassroots booth. In honor of the state’s new plastic bag ban, Grassroots will be offering two canvas shopping bags for the price of one on opening day.

For foodies, a farmers’ market is the best and most trusted resource for freshly harvested, seasonal and locally produced nutritious vegetables and fruits. And because Port’s market is the only organic market in the state, customers can be assured they are not buying GMO varieties or those grown with chemical pesticides and synthetic fertilizers.

“If we are permitted, we hope to once again be able to open our cafe and have some special events, including a free book exchange, cooking demonstrations, and a “how to” session on backyard vegetable gardens,” Wood said.

For additional information and descriptions of new and returning vendors, visit the new PW Farmers’ Market website at www.pwfarmersmarket.org.