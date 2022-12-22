Port Washington Children’s Center Fundraiser

Child care provider is fundraising to help upgrade playground and they need your help

The Port Washington Children’s Center will soon begin their 2022-2023 fundraiser to improve their playground. Coming out of COVID, the Center has been working to provide social and emotional health for the children they serve. The playground is aged and needs updates to provide interactive play for all children. The Children’s Center is excited to create a sensory garden, open up its outdoor theater into a classroom, and upgrade all play equipment.

“Whenever we say ‘We are going to play in the playground’ – our children are instantly excited to spend time outdoors on our Playground.” As she continues, Bernadette Horvath, who has worked at the Children’s Center for over 20 years, said “as time goes on, and our needs change, we do need to update our playground to help our children have the best experience. With an updated playground and outdoor learning classroom, our children would have the opportunity to have a great connection to nature.”

Founded in 1977, the Port Washington Children’s Center is a nonprofit child care and afterschool provider for children aged 18 months to 11 years. Over the summer, the nonprofit runs Port Day Camp, providing over 300 children with fun, interactive, and exciting programs over the summer.

Upcoming Developments: Port Washington Children’s Center is now the afterschool program provider for all Port Washington elementary schools! Starting in January 2023, Port AfterSchool will be in every elementary school-Daly, Manor Haven, Sousa, Salem, and Guggenheim. Pre-registration is now open. Please visit their website homepage.

For more information on Port Washington Children’s Center and to donate, please visit our website at pwchildrenscenter.org and check out our for fundraising video on YouTube at youtube.com/@pwchildrenscenter

—Submiitted by the

Port Washington Children’s Center