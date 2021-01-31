Port Washington Business Joins Whitmore, Acricure

Stephen J. Folan, owner of The Folan Agency Ltd., an independent insurance firm located for 60 years in Port Washington, became an Acrisure, LLC partner and joined The Whitmore Agency of Garden City within the last year.

Folan’s father, McDara Folan, Jr., became a partner in the Frank O’Rourke Agency, Inc. during 1964 and purchased the rest of the shares of the O’Rourke Agency during 1973. When the younger Folan joined the firm during 1979, they changed the name to the Folan Agency. The third generation of the Folan family, Matthew and Mark, also are associated with the business.

The Folan Agency’s clients now are part of Whitmore, which offers personal and business insurance and financial counsel along with additional insurance programs. Personal insurance lines offered by Folan include automobile, homeowner and boat coverage along with life, disability and long-term care insurance programs. Commercial lines include building contractors, artisans and business offices. The Acrisure partnership allows Folan to provide coverage countrywide.

“The depth and breadth of personal services offered by our family business were attractive to Whitmore and Acrisure,” Folan said about the relationship he has entered into with a respected New York City area insurance and estate services firm and also a national insurance broker.

Whitmore is a leading personal and commercial insurance services and estate planning company in the New York metropolitan area, covering Long Island, New York City and nearby areas. Acrisure is a top-five national insurance broker that delivers insurance and risk management services and solutions through a global network of agency partners. Whitmore became an Acrisure partner during early 2020, strengthening Acrisure’s New York and northeast market presence while broadening Whitmore’s retail business foundation that now includes Folan Agency clients.

“My father was looking to expand his business and needed to increase staff,” Folan said about the expansion during the 1970s. “I came into the business literally by accident in February 1979. I had a car accident when someone cut me off and I spun into a telephone pole. I injured my hand and could not work as a laborer. I was collecting no-fault benefits, but that gave my father the opportunity to ask if I wanted to work at the agency. I was excited because it was indoors and he had heat.”

Folan has served as president of the Tri-County Independent Insurance Agents Association for Nassau County, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island. He contributed to the Superstorm Sandy Recovery Panel for Nassau County and participated on Congressman Steve Israel’s Long Island Affordable Care Act Task Force. He has been active in lobby legislation relations in Albany and Washington, D.C. for 20 years.

“Stephen’s longtime commitment to his clients along with his community roots are fabulous assets for Whitmore,” James C. Metzger, Whitmore’s founder, CEO and chairman said. “We are driven to not just support our personal and business clientele, but to enhance their current protection and financial preservation. Stephen is a significant addition to our team.”

Folan played ice hockey at both Chaminade High School and LIU Post, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business management. In the community, Folan has coached youth ice hockey, roller hockey, softball, baseball and soccer. He and his wife, Anne, are parishioners of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Glen Cove. They have two daughters, Stephanie and Jacqueline, in addition to the two sons involved with the business.