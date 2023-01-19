Nominations for the Port Washington Athletic Hall of Fame are now open. The committee, comprised of several former Hall of Famers will meet at the end of the month to consider candidates that will be inducted at a special ceremony during Pride In Port Weekend, this coming fall.

The following criteria for nominee should be considered an outstanding athlete by their peers, community members, coaches and teachers. They should have hard data to indicate their ability – what level of success did they achieve at Schreiber High School? This can be indicated by conference, league, county, and state titles. In the event these accolades were not available an appropriate standard needs to be used to measure the candidates’ performance. They also should have held some leadership position at the High School. Ex – captain of team, school office etc. The should have achieved recognition at a significant level of athletic performance. This can be one sport/activity, but must demonstrate a significant level of success, and should have been a member in good standing of the school community i.e. has demonstrated positive sportsmanship and citizenship.

Candidates can only be considered if they are out of Schreiber for ten years.

A questionnaire by the nominee will only be considered for induction. This allows the committee to have an informed and comprehensive picture of the candidate.

Nominations can be submitted to tketp@optonline.net. Please include the email address of the nominee, no later than Jan. 24. Criteria and the questionnaire can also be obtained on the Athletics page of the Port Washington Public Schools website https://sch.portnet.org/apps/pages/athletics.

—Submitted by Pam McDonough