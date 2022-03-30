Port Washington 5K Winter Run To Benefit Charities

The Port Washington 5K Winter run will be held on April 9 at North Hempstead Beach Park, featuring a post-race party. Runners are invited to participate in this annual event that benefits the Community Chest, a Port Washington non-profit grant-making organization that provides funding to charities that benefit Port Washington residents.

Post-race, the Community Chest will be hosting a party in a heated tent in the North Hempstead Beach parking lot, including food, beer by Greenport Harbor Brewing Company and live music by Off Peak. Greenport Harbor Brewing Company will be bringing its special small batch created just for the race, treating participants to several unique and delicious brews. Participants will be given a color-coded wristband based on their age, and those under age 21 will not be allowed to drink beer.

Friends and relatives can join the post-race party for a donation of $20 per person. These can be purchased on-site at the event, and attendees will be issued a wrist band.

To register for the run with an April 7 deadline, tax-deductible fees are $60 for adults and $35 for people under 21. Awards are given to the top three finishers overall (male and female) and top male/female in different age groups. Timing and place are based on chip time calculated by FLRRT and posted at the finish line and at FLRRT.com. Register online at 2022PW5kWinterRun.com

Certified athletic trainers from North Shore University Hospital will lead a pre-race warm up activity for all interested race participants.

For information on the Winter Run call the Community Chest at 516-767-2121; or email info@portchest.org. Major support for the Winter Run was provided by the Peter and Jeri Dejana Foundation.

The Community Chest is a non-profit organization whose mission is to raise funds for distribution to local charities dedicated to improving the lives of Port Washingtonians. Community Chest grants support programs for senior citizens, children, teenagers, and others in need–programs that serve approximately 7,000 Port Washington residents. For more information, contact the Community Chest at (516) 767-2121 or visit www.portchest.org.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Community Chest