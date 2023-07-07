Port Varsity Golf Wins Long Island Championship

The Port Washington Vikings varsity golf team defeated Comsewogue/Miller Place on May 30 to win the boys golf Long Island championship for the first time since 1989. The Vikings took down the combined team 7.5-1.5 on Bethpage Black, one of the toughest courses in the country.

After winning the Nassau County championship a week prior, the 10-0 Vikings were able to keep their streak of dominance afloat at Bethpage Black. Junior Bryce Karty led all golfers with a 10-over on the par 71 course. Eighth-grader Dylan Reyes shot an 87, while senior James Fabrikant shot a 90. Karty, Reyes, Max Baum (91) and Ian Mandelbaum were all able to win their matchups in the championship, with junior Noah Lapter tying his.

The Vikings’ depth and chemistry played a major role in their run to the Long Island Championship, according to coach Mike Killoran. “With everyone being back together, I would mix up the lineup a lot,” Killoran said. “My three through six was very interchangeable and I think that those two things combined were a catalyst for success.”

Fabrikant, who has been a staple since joining the varsity team in eighth-grade, finished this season shooting an average of just one-over. Playing golf since a young kid, Fabrikant has learned a great deal on and off the course. When first joining the team, former players Joe Melkonian, Luke and Jacob Fain provided useful advice.

“They told me not to worry about every stroke, and just have fun with the game,” Fabrikant said.

Being a long-tenured player, Fabrikant has seen the ups and downs of the team. He took the advice he was given and applied it.

“I believe I helped everyone stay calm and have fun,” Fabrikant said. “We all practiced a lot but I made sure we still enjoyed the season and each other’s company. I loved my team this year because everyone contributed.”

Being a golf, football, and girl’s basketball coach for Schreiber, Killoran has seen many things through his coaching career. However, one thing he has yet to see in his time as a coach is a lady golfer.

“We are technically just a varsity team, not a boys golf team,” Killoran said. “There hasn’t been a lady on the Schreiber team in quite some time and that’s something I’d like to change. Hopefully winning this championship has sparked some interest and we’re always welcoming new players.”