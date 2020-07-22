Port Strong Community T-Shirts

To celebrate the community and help offset the loss of funds from not being able to hold HarborFest and other losses due to COVID-19, the Chamber of Commerce has created this fabulous “We Are Port Strong” T-shirt. The back features a smaller logo, sponsor logos and a quote by Coretta Scott King that embodies Port Washington perfectly, “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”

Designed by Anthony’s World of Floors’ Richie Garofalo and printed and fulfilled by Spectrum Designs, the T-shirts are $12.50 each. Shipping is only $6 regardless of the number of shirts in your order. Visit www.pwcoc.org and click on the Port Strong link at the top of the home page to access the shopping cart. This is a limited edition shirt and will not be available to order after Aug. 31. Wear your shirt often to show your love of our community.

—Submitted by The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce