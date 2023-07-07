Port Sophomores Win Varsity Basketball Championship In Island Garden Spring League

By
Port News Staff
-
0
12
From the left: Ryan Shanahan 5, Cole Reyes, Jack Rothenberg 13, Liam McCarvill 3, Ryan Abend 11, Jake Vanderputen 33, Zach Tessler 30, Kenny Daly 23, John Spinoso 24, and Ken Daly (Coach). (Photo by Kim Spinoso)

The Port Sophomores completed an amazing 11-1 season with a thrilling 85-68 championship win over a very tough Northport Renegades team in the competitive Island Garden Varsity Spring League.

After receiving a first round playoff bye, Ryan Shanahan led the team into the Finals with a last second basket in the Semi-Finals to defeat a tough Future Elite Team 56-55. In the Finals, Kenny Daly led the scoring attack with 21 points, John Spinoso hit five 3-pointers, and Jake Vanderputen provided the exclamation point with a thunderous dunk.

Sharpshooters Liam McCarvill and Zach Tessler added key 3-pointers and Ryan Abend and Jack Rothenberg provided a big spark on the court. A recovering Cole Reyes joined Coach Ken Daly on the bench and guided the team to victory, while teammates Matty Huszar, Evan Friedman, and Stefano Capobianco contributed throughout the season.

Congrats to the Port Sophomores—a lot of hard work and commitment over the years went into this championship. From the early years in PYA (team sponsor) and CYO to the travel leagues and current high school team, the boys have always demonstrated hard work and sportsmanship, while having fun as lifelong friends along the way!

Coach Ken Daly is a Port Washington resident and the President of St. Thomas Aquinas College and offers $50,000 4-year scholarships for members of the local community (www.stac.edu/pledge).

—Submitted by Coach Ken Daly

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here