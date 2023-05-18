Port Sophomores Kick Off Their Spring Basketball Season In Island Garden League

A talented group of sophomores from Port Washington have put together a team of friends and entered the competitive Island Garden Spring Basketball League. Most of the boys are lifelong friends and have been playing together since starting in Port Youth Athletics (PYA) when they were in Kindergarten. Several of the boys played on this year’s Schreiber High School Varsity Team, which made it all the way through to the Nassau County Championship game under the excellent leadership of Coach Sean Dooley.

The boys jumpstarted their season with an impressive 73-42 victory over Lightning. All ten players scored in a balanced offensive attack, while playing a tenacious brand of team defense. The boys are coached by Ken Daly, who is a Port Washington resident and the President of St. Thomas Aquinas College, and the uniforms were sponsored by PYA. St. Thomas Aquinas College offers $50,000 4-year scholarships for members of the local community (www.stac.edu/pledge).

Here’s to a season of fun, hard work, sportsmanship — and friendship!

—Submitted by Kenneth Daly, Coach