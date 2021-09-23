Port School District Welcomes Back Students

While Hurricane Ida brought torrential rains the day prior, the sun was shining for the first day of the 2021-22 school year at the Port Washington Union Free School District on Sept. 2. The excitement was palpable as one by one, school buses and cars began arriving with students. Donned in their first-day-of-school outfits and with backpacks in hand, students entered their classes ready to learn.

“There aren’t many days that top the excitement and anticipation of that first day of a new school year,” Dr. Michael Hynes, superintendent of schools, said. “The staff, teachers, and administrators in the Port Washington School District have done a tremendous job of preparing their respective schools to be engaging environments to learn in. I can’t wait to see what incredible things our students will achieve this year.”

The start to the first day of school was punctuated by moments of camaraderie, kindness, and anticipation as the staff and teachers of Schreiber High School, Weber Middle School, Daly, Salem, Guggenheim, Sousa, and Manorhaven elementary schools greeted their students as they exited their cars and buses. Moments where siblings entered school holding each other’s hands or when teachers helped students locate their new classrooms were just a few examples of the support and kindness that are standard in the Port Washington School District. The events of the day were a promising sign of the remarkable, achievement-filled year the district is sure to have. With a strong, prepared support system of teachers, staff and administrators, the 2021-22 school year is sure to be one of the best yet.

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District