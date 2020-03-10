Port School District Releases Updated Coronavirus Statement

As you may be aware, the Port Washington Union Free School District is closely monitoring and evaluating the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Nassau County as new information becomes available. It’s important to note that, as of today—March 10, the Nassau County Department of Health has assured the district that no one who lives or works in the PWUFSD has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is an evolving situation with several aspects of community concern. Therefore, we have implemented a new page www.portnet.org/Page/14068 on the District website where the latest communications and informative resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Nassau County Department of Health (NCDOH), NYS Department of Health (NYSDOH), NYS Education Department (NYSED) and World Health Organization (WHO) can be accessed.

The NYSED and the NYSDOH recently issued updated guidance to school and community health officials regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which includes the requirement for an entire school district to close for 24 hours if a student or staff member was in that school district prior to being confirmed as a positive COVID-19 patient. As stated earlier, there is no reason for our District to close schools at this time.

In our efforts to keep our students and staff safe and healthy, we are updating and amending our District’s procedures and protocols to mirror recommendations by the NYSDOH and the CDC.

The following strategies will begin Wednesday, March 11:

• Building upon the CDC’s updated information regarding “social distancing,” at this point in time, all international and domestic travel involving our students and field trips are cancelled until further notice. Tour companies will be contacted regarding vouchers and/or refunds for families. Any questions, please speak with the contact person regarding the trip.

• As of right now, all evening activities that take place inside our buildings after 6 p.m. are canceled—except for sports activities—and all afterschool activities must be completed by 6 p.m. including access to locker rooms. Updates on sports activities will be determined by Section VIII.

• All of our buildings will close at 6 p.m. and the District will not be open over the weekends until further notice. This also means all outside organizations are not permitted in the building after 6 p.m.

The cleaning and sanitizing procedures and protocols we are following, per NYSDOH guidelines, includes proper cleansing and sanitizing of each building, as well as classroom desks, keyboards, and other communal areas every evening.

As we noted in the last letter, prevention practices mirror basic flu-prevention practices, which include:

• Wash hands regularly.

• Cough or sneeze into your sleeve or use a tissue, not directly into your hands.

• Avoid touching your face.

• Avoid close contact with others who are sick or showing symptoms of illness.

• Stay home if you are feeling sick and contact your physician’s office.

Should you have any questions about the District’s health protocols and procedures, contact the Superintendents office at 516-767-5005.

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District