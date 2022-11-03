Port School District Continues To Work On Diversity, Equity And Inclusion

Port Washington School District continues to focus on strengthening its schools through its partnership with NYU Metro. Beginning in 2020, the district commenced its initial analysis on diversity, equity, and inclusion in all of its schools with NYU. That work, along with the district’s Mission, Vision, and Portrait of a Graduate, is designed to ensure every child’s right to achieve their full potential, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

Dr. Maria Hernandez, Director of Innovations in Equity and Systemic Change at NYU, said, “We are excited to continue to build with the Port Washington UFSD community as they move to ensuring excellence through equity and providing welcoming and affirming learning environments for every child and family”.

Last week, the district held the first meeting of the year for its D.E.I. small committees. The committee members met with their partners from New York University Metro Center before breaking into small committees focused on:

• Data Systems

• Multi-Tiered Systems of Support

• Professional Learning

• Family and Community Outreach

Michael Hynes, Superintendent of Schools for Port Washington, said that he is excited that the school district is continuing the important work of focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We have such a talented and eclectic mix of stakeholders and look forward to hearing about the progress throughout the year,” Hynes said. The work with NYU Metro Center was initially supported by one of the district’s community partners, The Ed. Foundation.

“We remain grateful for their on-going commitment for this important work,” said Hynes.

The committees will be meeting once a month for the remainder of the year to achieve the goals laid out in the district’s Five Year Strategic Plan. For more information about the strategic plan please visit www.portnet.org

Additional committee work will commence on Oct. 27, 2022.

—Submitted by The Port Washington Union Free School District