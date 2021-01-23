Port School District Announces Regeneron Scholars

Three Paul D. Schreiber students—Hope Lane, Noah Loewy and Zoya Unni—have been selected among 300 of the most brilliant student scientists in the nation as scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2021.

“It’s remarkable to witness the expertise and extensive knowledge of our students—Hope, Noah and Zoya—being recognized at a national level,” Dr. Michael Hynes, superintendent of Port Washington Union Free School District, said. “This is an incredible achievement that speaks directly to the commitment and talent we have in our district from our students and teachers alike. Together, we look forward to supporting our students as they move into the next round of the competition.”

As part of the competition requirements, Port’s students conduct and present original research to bring a fresh new perspective to significant global challenges. Their projects were as follows—Hope: Optimizing the Interconnectivity of the Liver Allocation Network to Minimize Death and Inequality Using LivSim; Noah: Developing an Empirical Model to Forecast United States Presidential Elections: A Machine Learning Approach; and Zoya: Shelter-in-Place, Connect Online: What Trending TikTok Content Reveals about Social Media Use During the Early Days of the U.S. COVID-19 pandemic.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search is one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competitions for high school seniors. Regeneron is a company founded with the goal of transforming lives through science with the social commitment of supporting the development of innovative young thinkers.

For more information about the Port Washington Union Free School District, visit the district’s website atwww.portnet.org and ‘like’ their Facebook page: @PortWashSchools.

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District