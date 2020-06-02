Port Residents Step Up For Vets

On behalf of the members of Port Washington’s American Legion Post 509, I would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of the residents who volunteered on Sunday, May 24 to place flags on Veterans graves at Nassau Knolls Cemetery. The annual event is always made special by the number of people, young and old, who show-up and give their time to help out.

Sunday’s Grave Flagging event was incredibly successful with the graves of nearly 700 Veterans being decorated with an American Flag.

A special thanks is also given to all the residents and members of the Port Washington Police and Fire Departments who attended the Memorial Day Service held at Sunset Park on Memorial Day. Their presence was greatly appreciated and added to the atmosphere.

All participants and spectators were able to comply with the restrictions placed on both events as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and adhered to strict guidelines for everyone’s overall safety.

Memorial Day is a day designated to honor our service men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our great country. They are true heroes and should never be forgotten.

The members of the American Legion are humbled and owe a debt of gratitude to everyone who helped make these events meaningful and a success.

Keep those American Flags flying!

-Paul Oleksiw

Adjutant

American Legion Post 509

Port Washington