Port Resident Named To New Metro Super Lawyers List

Port Washington resident Thomas McNamara has been named to the 2020 New York Metro Super Lawyers list.

McNamara’s practice encompasses a broad range of commercial litigation and arbitration, including issues related to banking, creditors’ rights, contracts, business divorce, real estate, employment, trade secrets, trust and estates and insurance, as well as corporate, securities, shareholder, partnership and antitrust matters. He graduated with honors from the University of Chicago, where he majored in economics, and earned his law degree from New York University School of Law in 1980.

The honor recognizes top lawyers in their respective areas of practice. The review and selection process includes a statewide nomination process, peer review by practice area and independent candidate research. Due to the highly rigorous nature of the nomination and review process, only five percent of lawyers in the New York metro area are named to the list. Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a research-driven peer influenced rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made based upon peer nominations, independent research by Super Lawyers, and evaluations from a highly credentialed panel of attorneys.

For further information, contact Debra Scala Giokas, Director of Marketing, at 516-296-7087 or email at dscala@certilmanbalin.com.

—Submitted by Certilman Balin