Port Resident Named Senior Director Of Development For Local Nonprofit

Life’s WORC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism through its residential, community and trust services, recently announced the appointment of Shannon Preston as Senior Director of Development. Preston, who brings more than 13 years of experience in senior level development roles, will oversee the organization’s development, public relations, event management and community outreach activities.

“Shannon is a high caliber professional dedicated to our mission of meeting the broad needs of individuals with various disabilities,” Janet Koch Life’s WORC CEO said. “Her proven track record across key disciplines of fundraising, special events, marketing and relationship building will be pivotal to our organization’s continued growth and development. It is especially important to us this year as we mark a major milestone, our 50th anniversary.”

Directly prior to joining Life’s WORC, Preston served as Director of Advancement with the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts. There, she was instrumental in helping the Tilles Center build its sponsorships and capital improvement funds. Additionally, she is credited with helping to drive the fundraising success for its education programs, ranging from Sensory Friendly Initiatives and School Partnerships to Creative Aging.

Preston’s career also included her role as Deputy Director, Special Events and Development Services with the Metropolitan Opera, where she made strong contributions in developing new patrons and corporate sponsors.

A graduate of Pennsylvania State University, she holds a bachelor’s degree in English. Preston resides in Port Washington. For more information, visit www.lifesworc.org.

