Port Resident Named New Chief Legal Officer Of MJHS Health System

Metropolitan Jewish Health System (MJHS) announced that veteran health care attorney Christina Van Vort has been named the new chief legal officer.She assumes the position previously occupied by Robert Leamer who, after 24 years with the not-for-profit organization, is transitioning into the role of part-time senior counsel.

“After a year-long search, we are pleased to have someone with Van Vort’s extensive background move into this exceedingly important role,” said David Wagner, president and CEO of MJHS Health System. “As an accomplished attorney, with substantial health care expertise, she will be an invaluable addition to our organization,” Wagner added.

Van Vort was most recently at Garfunkel Wild, where she was a partner/director in the specialized law firm that is dedicated exclusively to the legal and business needs of clients in the health care industry.

During her nearly 23 years with the firm, she amassed substantial expertise in addressing the legal and regulatory issues facing health plans and health care providers, including home care agencies and nursing homes. Her expertise also extends to not-for-profit governance and corporate law within the health care arena.

“I was drawn to MJHS Health System because of its compelling mission,” said Van Vort. “I look forward to working with David, and my colleagues on the leadership team, in supporting the continued excellence and growth of the organization as well as addressing the challenges facing our industry,” she continued.

Van Vort began her legal career at Winthrop, Stimson, Putnam & Roberts, now Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.

She received her JD from Brooklyn Law School and attended SUNY Binghamton, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics with a concentration in Computer Science. She is also fluent in Spanish.

