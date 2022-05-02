Port Resident Honored By Brooklyn Law School

Port Washington resident Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme was recently honored as Intellectual Property Law Association Alumni of the Year by Brooklyn Law School. The award recognizes Brooklyn Law School alumni working in IP who have paved the way for students through their contributions to the IP/entertainment field and continue to inspire current students through their achievements.

DuCharme is the co-chair of Pryor Cashman’s Trademark group, and has more than 20 years of experience litigating and advising on complex IP matters. Throughout the course of her career, she has earned a reputation as a go-to lawyer for trademark, trade dress, false advertising and copyright disputes.

According to the co-presidents of Brooklyn Law School’s Intellectual Property Association, Camille Mangiaratti and Sari Kreutzer, DuCharme was selected for this award “not only for her outstanding career, but also for her collegial attitude and her special willingness to uplift young lawyers. These attributes shone in her acceptance speech, where she spoke freely about her unique career with her usual verve, humor, and frankness. Students were inspired by her down-to-earth approach and were left assured that although their professional path may not always be linear, through hard work and determination, they can all succeed in the field of intellectual property.”

—Submitted by Brooklyn Law School