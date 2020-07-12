Port Real Estate Advisors Top $20M In Sales For 2019

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, one of the nation’s leading realtors, recently congratulated 20 of its real estate advisors whose sales volume exceeded $20 million in 2019. The twenty were ranked among the top producing real estate professionals in New York State by Real Trends, a recognized source of news, analysis, and information on the residential brokerage industry. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty individual sales volumes among the group ranged from $51,846,381.00 to $20,248,450.00.

Beth Catrone

Two of the top ranked real estate advisors; Beth Catrone and Diane Goetze, work out of the Port Washington office.

Diane Goetze

“We are elated at the stellar achievements and well-deserved recognition of the outstanding work of Beth and Diane,” Daniel Gale Sotheby’s CEO Deirdre O’Connell, said.  “Their level of commitment and professionalism is both an inspiration and an example to all of us.”

 

 

