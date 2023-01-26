Port Provides, Powered By The Nicholas Center, Demonstrates Strength And Resilience Of Local Community

The Nicholas Center, a local Port Washington nonprofit that provides exceptional programming to adults with autism who have aged out of the school system, recently launched Port Provides, powered by The Nicholas Center. This program acts as an emergency supply chain to provide food and daily necessities to over 1,400 Port Washington men, women, children, infants, and senior citizens.

These individuals, living at or below the poverty line, would not otherwise have their basic needs met. The Nicholas Center participants order, sort, bag, and deliver meat, diapers in all sizes, wipes, feminine hygiene products, soap, laundry detergent, dishwashing liquid, toothpaste and brushes, paper towels, and toilet paper. The packages are delivered to 5 local food banks and organizations including the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, who then hand them out to 1,400 local underserved people.

The program, which was begun by the Community Chest of Port Washington during COVID, is an inspiring example of neighbors raising up neighbors – working hand-in-hand to solve hunger and need right here in our own backyard. Although funding has been received from the Community Chest and the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, The Nicholas Center is asking for community support to keep this vital program going. Donations can be made to a Nicholas Center GoFundMe on tncnewyork.org

Every dollar contributed is fully tax-deductible and will directly go to purchase and deliver the supplies. The Nicholas Center also invites the community to participate in this program through Mitzvah projects, diaper drives, Girl and Boy Scout troop projects, and the like. To find out how you can help, please contact Brooke Mellett at brookemellett@nicholascenterusa.org or 516-767-7177, ext. 412.

—Submitted by The Nicholas Center