Family fun, shopping and outdoor dining

This spring, Port Promenade will be hosted on two Thursday evenings, on May 18 and June 15, from 5 to 10 p.m. Main Street in Port Washington will be closed off from vehicles and open to pedestrians only for families to dine, shop and enjoy live music and outdoor activities. This year the pedestrian only section will be Main Street, Port Washington from Port Washington Boulevard to Library Drive.

For the past three years, the Port Washington Business Improvement District, Landmark on Main Street, Port Washington Chamber of Commerce and Residents Forward have worked together to host Port Outdoors. The Port Promenade is taking the best of Port Outdoors and adding a bit more excitement to it for this spring.

“While Port Outdoors was a great answer to COVID-19, and it served its purpose, we felt like we could move onto a new chapter,” said Holly Byrne, Executive Director of the Port Washington Business Improvement District. “Port Outdoors brought the community together during a challenging time to support each other and our local businesses.”

With the craziest of the pandemic behind us, the groups that have brought Port Outdoors to the community decided to rebrand and add to the fun with Port Promenade.

In a press release from the Port Washington Business Improvement District, Bobbie Polay, Executive Director of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce and member of the event planning committee, explains the history behind the Port Promenade from the 1970s and ‘80s.

“The whole town came out for one night for the original Port Promenade. Many residents and business owners have fond memories of these years,” said Polay. “Giving Port Outdoors a new name is a perfect blend of the much-loved event and today’s new tradition.”

To build on the success of the past Port Outdoors events and answer the requests from previous event patrons, the event committee is bringing in more activities for families.

“We wanted people to know that it’s more than just the outdoor dining. While the outdoor dining and the live entertainment by local artists is still the crux of it all, we are bringing in several other things,” said Byrne.

While Byrne and the event committee are still finalizing some of the activities lined up, attendees can expect an indoor gaming room from Long Island Airstream Experience, a kids dance party every 30 minutes led by Kerboom Kidz and more.

“The other really fun activity is a cornhole tournament as well as casual play,” said Byrne. “We’re also having a Touch a Truck and Bike Rodeo.”

The Bike Rodeo is led by the Port Washington Police Department, where there will be a bit of an obstacle course and a safety check. In the same area will be a firetruck, an ambulance and a town work vehicle, where kids can get up close to check out and sit behind the wheel.

Live performances from local talent organized by Landmark on Mainstreet has been a staple at Port Outdoors. At Port Promenade, there will be three different stages where performances will be held.

“The Landmark on Main Street is pulling together a great line-up of bands to add to the festivities of Port Promenade. We’ll have multiple performance areas along Main Street, so we’ll really be able to showcase the musical talent of Port Washington,” said Richard Mayer, Executive Director of Landmark on Main Street, in a press release from the Port Washington Business Improvement District.

This year, the Port Washington Business Improvement District offered a limited number of spaces for local vendors, exhibitors and non-profit groups to set up a table for participants to visit, shop and learn about other organizations. While the primary focus of Port Promenade is the local stores in the pedestrian only area, some local vendors and shops outside of the designated area are being invited to set up shop.

Another change to the outdoor experience is the sectioning of the evening. “Our police department has been amazing and has been really insightful on how to manage traffic flow to give us a larger section,” said Byrne. “It’ll run all the way from Port Boulevard to Finn MacCool’s. So we’ll have all these little pockets but one big section.”

The event is sponsored by Precision Work, Inc and the Port Washington BID and hosted by Landmark on Main Street, Port Washington Chamber of Commerce and Residents Forward. Support from the Port Washington Police Department and the Town of North Hempstead make it possible.

Restaurants in the area will have indoor and, of course, outdoor dining available for attendees to enjoy. Download the Try Port First app to view a list of all participating restaurants and stay updated on any new developments. Free parking is available on side streets, municipal lots and at the LIRR lot. Fees for some activities may apply. The event is rain or shine. Visit portwashingtionbid.org/port-promenade to learn more.