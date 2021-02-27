Port Police Honors First African American Officer

Port News Staff
201

As we celebrate Black History Month, we honor the life and legacy of Thomas Brown, who became the Port Washington Police District’s first African American officer in 1940.
On January 16, 1940, Brown was sworn in as a Special Officer, assigned Shield no. 9. Over the course of his 16 years with the district, his duties included the juvenile unit and Police Athletic League.

Thomas Brown was the Port Washington Police District’s first African American police officer. (Photo courtesy of the Port Washington Police District)

During his career he made multiple contributions to our community, most notably improving police and community relations and improving the way we work together to solve issues affecting our neighborhood. Special Officer Brown retired on September 1, 1956, due to a Line of Duty Injury. His courage, honor and service will never be forgotten.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Police District

