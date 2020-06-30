Port Piano Students Enter Competition

Port News Staff
Piano students of the Pleines multi-media music studio of Port Washington, chose to perform in the National Guild of Student Musicians annual event. Due to the uncertainty of this pandemic time, 3 students participated, instead of the 14 who had been preparing.  A virtual audition is indeed a new unknown experience; however, this became a very positive and successful experience.

The following students are now 2020 Members of the American College of Student Musicians: Devyn Sivin chose to perform 4 memorized pieces representing all 4 musical eras for the 5th consecutive year, Carly Sommer performed 4 memorized pieces from the contemporary era, for the 5th consecutive year Abigail Smith performed a 7 piece  memorized program representing  all 4 musical eras  for the 8th consecutive year.

The adjudicator indicated that each student had a superior performance. Hearty congratulations to these dedicated students exhibiting their talents and perseverance.

