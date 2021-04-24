Port Outdoors Returns

Thursday nights will once again become Port Washington’s night on the town. Portions of Main Street will transform into a pedestrian-only, shopping and dining experience with live music and more. In response to the popularity of last year’s series, Port Outdoors will run from May 6 to Oct. 7 on every other Thursday in alternating zones. The series extends to 12 Thursday nights from late spring to early fall in order to double the opportunity for the community to enjoy outdoor dining, see friends in an open-air environment and to spotlight local small businesses.

“Port Outdoors is a collaboration that is only possible with the support of The Town of North Hempstead,” Bobbie Polay, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is thanks to the Lift Up Local initiative that we are able to bring back and expand this very popular community event.”

The Port Outdoors series kicks off on May 6 on Upper Main Street and Port Commons, with Main Street closed to traffic from 4 to 10 p.m. from Port Washington Blvd to Mackey Ave. Middle and Lower Main Street will follow on May 20 with Main Street closed from Central Drive to Shore Road. The complete schedule featuring Upper Main Street is May 6, June 3, July 1 and 29, Aug. 26 and Sept. 23. Middle and Lower Main Street schedule will be May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 12, Sept. 9 and Oct. 7.

“We hope Thursday nights become THE night out in Port,” Holly Byrne, Executive Director of the Port Washington BID, said. “We expect to rekindle the spark from last year and see it become a tradition to shop and dine locally.”

Live music and demonstrations from local dance and martial arts studios will be featured at the Main Stage each week. In addition, individual restaurants will host musicians on site to enrich the al fresco dining experience. Landmark on Main Street will once again manage the lineup of artists with a preference to local musicians. To learn more about availabilities, contact the Landmark at laura@landmarkonmain.org.

Port Outdoors is hosted by community organizers from The Port Washington Business Improvement District, Chamber of Commerce, Landmark on Main Street, Residents Forward and the Port Washington Police District. Port Outdoors is made possible with support from the event sponsor, Precision Work Inc.

For a full line up of dates and street closures, visit www.portwashingtonbid.org/portoutdoors.

—Submitted by Port Washington BID