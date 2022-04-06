Port Outdoors Returns Monthly On The Third Thursday This Spring & Summer

Port Outdoors brings outdoor dining, shopping and entertainment to Main Street for six Thursday nights. Alternating portions of Main Street will transform into a pedestrian-only, shopping and dining experience with live music and more. In its third year, the series will be held on the third Thursday each month from May to Sept. with the final night on Thursday, Sept. 4. This family friendly event brings the community together to enjoy outdoor dining, see friends in an open-air environment and to spotlight local small businesses.

“Port Outdoors was created in response to the COVID-19 crisis, but has become a mainstay of summer with the support of the Town of North Hempstead and the Port Washington Police Department by bringing the community together to support our local businesses,” says Holly Byrne, Executive Director of Port Washington Business Improvement District.

The Port Outdoors 2022 series kicks off on May 19 on Upper Main Street and Port Commons, with Main Street closed to traffic from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Port Washington Blvd. to Mackey Ave, Middle and Lower Main Street will follow on June 16 with Main Street closed from Central Drive to Shore Road. The alternating zones continue each month with Upper Main Street featured on May 19, July 21 and Sept. 15. Middle and Lower Main Street schedule will be June 16, Aug. 18, Sept. 22. Rain dates for each session are reserved for the first Thursday in the month following the regularly scheduled event and will be posted as needed on the Try Port First app.

“Landmark on Main Street is excited to showcase Port Washington’s local talent again at this year’s Port Outdoors.” says Kellie Rentz-Bruneau, Community Affairs Manager. “Plus, we look forward to the opening demonstrations each week from our local schools.”

Live music and demonstrations from local dance and martial arts studios, music schools and performers will be featured at the Main Stage each week on site to enrich the al fresco dining experience. Landmark on Main Street will once again manage the lineup of artists with a preference to local musicians. To see full schedule of performers, visit Landmark on Main Street website at www.landmarkonmainstreet.org/calendar.cfm.

Port Outdoors is hosted by community organizers from The Port Washington Business Improvement District, Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, Landmark on Main Street, Residents Forward and the Port Washington Police District.

For a full line up of dates, entertainment and street closures, visit www.portwashingtonbid.org/portoutdoors and on the Try Port First app. To download the free app, visit your app store and search Try Port First.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Business Improvement District